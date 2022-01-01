Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) and Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh (R) during the virtual signing ceremony for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in Hanoi, Vietnam, 15 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/LUONG THAI LINH

(L-R) Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China's Premier Li Keqiang, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo pose for a group photo during the 3rd RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) Summit as part of the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, a northern suburb of Bangkok in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, 04 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

The world's largest free trade agreement, signed by 15 Asia-Pacific countries, entered into force on Saturday after more than a decade of negotiations.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) came into effect for Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Japan, Laos, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, while on Feb. 1 it will do so for South Korea. Myanmar, Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia still need to ratify it.

"The entry into force of the RCEP will provide a boost to the trade and business ties between Singapore and the RCEP parties," Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said in a statement on Thursday.

With streamlined rules of origin and regional cumulation provisions, businesses will have greater flexibility to tap on these preferential market access benefits and be able to take advantage of regional supply chains, the statement said.

(...)