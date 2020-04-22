View of a leatherback turtle returning to the sea on a Puerto Rico beach on May 9, 2007, after laying her eggs in the sand. EFE-EPA/Amigos del Mar

The leatherback turtle, the world's largest sea turtle, each year between March and August arrives on Puerto Rico's beaches, where the females lay their eggs, but this year the island is locked down due to the coronavirus pandemic and this could harm the species, which is already in danger of extinction.

Covid-19, which more than a month ago spurred local authorities to implement a curfew and a strict quarantine, will not provide an advantage for the turtles to lay their eggs, as some had thought given the virtual absence of people on Puerto Rico's beaches, the coordinator of the Marine Turtles Program with the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA), Carlos Diez, told EFE.