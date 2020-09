An officer shows the requirements needed to pass through a security checkpoint amid the coronavirus pandemic in Tanay, Rizal, east of Manila, Philippines, 29 September 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Soldiers direct traffic at a checkpoint in Tanay, Rizal, east of Manila, Philippines, 29 September 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Authorities stop motorists at a checkpoint in Tanay, Rizal, east of Manila, Philippines, 29 September 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Manila’s lockdown enforced due to COVID-19, the longest-running in the world, has been extended until Oct. 31, authorities said Tuesday.

This will take the Philippine capital of almost 14 million residents to seven-and-a-half months of confinement. EFE-EPA