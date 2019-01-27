Photo of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (c.) on Jan. 24, 2019, when more and more countries around the world were questioning the legitimacy of his presidency, and with many accepting Venezuela's National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido as interim president. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

The prime minister of Spain on Saturday announced his government would officially recognize the legitimacy of the speaker of Venezuela's National Assembly who recently proclaimed himself president of the South American nation unless the current government calls a new election within the next eight days.

Sources in the Spanish Foreign Ministry said that Pedro Sanchez would later be joined by other European leaders throughout the day in threatening to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as president of Venezuela instead of Nicolas Maduro, who was sworn in on Jan. 11 following his controversial reelection.