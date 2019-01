The secretary general of the WTO Zurab Pololikashvili in Punta del Este, Uruguay on Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

The Minister of Tourism of Uruguay Liliam Kechichian in Punta del Este, Uruguay on Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

The Minister of Tourism of Uruguay Liliam Kechichian (L), the mayor of Maldonado Enrique Antia (C) and the secretary general of the World Tourism Organization (WTO) Zurab Pololikashvili (R)in Punta del Este, Uruguay on Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

The World Tourism Organization (WTO) presented on Wednesday its first Certification for Destination Management to the Uruguayan coastal resort of Punta del Este.

WTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili told reporters during the presentation that the decision to grant the certification followed an extensive review in more than 30 specific areas.