An excavator pictured at a construction site where a bomb dating back to the World War II was found in Alexanderplatz square, Berlin, Germany, June 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Clemens Bilan

A policeman inspects a construction site where a bomb dating back to the World War II was found in Alexanderplatz square, Berlin, Germany, June 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Clemens Bilan

Police explosive units on Saturday deactivated a 100-kg bomb dating back to World War II that had been found in Berlin’s Alexanderplatz square.

Police announced at 1 am GMT that they had detonated the bomb in a controlled explosion.