Municipality worker Bikas Mal (R) manages the drinking water from a municipal container tank on World Water Day in a slum in Kolkata, Eastern India, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

An Indian boy holds bottles as he waits for drinking water from a municipal container tank, on World Water Day in a slum in Kolkata, Eastern India, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian people collect drinking water from a municipal container tank on World Water Day in a slum in Kolkata, Eastern India, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

An Indian woman collects drinking water from a hand pump on World Water Day in a slum in Kolkata, Eastern India, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Residents of a slum quarter in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata on Thursday, the United Nation's World Water Day for 2018, were gathering around a neighborhood tap and tanker for their daily supply of safe drinking water.

With the Ganga river flowing to the west, and vast wetlands to the east, Kolkata has one of the country's most plentiful water supplies.