A Filipino farmer collects water from a well at a field in Taguig city, south of Manila, Philippines, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

An Indian man takes bath from a water outlet on the eve of the World Water Day in Bhopal, India, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

As farmers in the Philippines struggled Wednesday to water their fields in Taguig City, south of Manila, the plight faced by billions of people around the world to source water which is safe for human consumption was being highlighted.

Thursday marks the United Nations-sponsored World Water Day, held annually on Mar. 22, when the water challenges faced by people around the globe, but especially those in the developing world, are brought to the fore.