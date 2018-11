Women hold placards with feminists' slogans during a rally against gender-based and sexual violence against women, in Paris, France, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Demonstrators hold a banner reading 'Permanent Agitation,' as they attend a rally on the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Rome, Italy, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo with red marks on their faces on the eve of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women before the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC vs Spal at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

People demonstrate holding underwear, during a rally against violence towards women on occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Geneva, Switzerland, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Hundreds of Ecuadorians march under the slogan 'We want to live', a mobilization against gender violence for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, through the streets of Quito, Ecuador, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME

People hold placards reading 'Stop sexism to harassment to violence. Respect women', during a demonstration against violence towards women on the eve of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Geneva, Switzerland, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Thousands of people took to streets around the world on the eve of Sunday's International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, with more rallies expected throughout the day.

Observed annually on Nov. 25, this year also marks the beginning of 16 days of activism, concluding on International Human Rights Day on Dec. 10, the United Nations said in a statement.