A hillside erupts in flames from the River Fire as fire fighters look on in Lakeport, California, USA, Jul. 31, 2018. The River and Ranch fire combined as the Mendocino Complex Fire. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The Mendocino Complex fire on Monday became the largest wildfire in California's history after burning over 114,850 hectares (283,800 acres), according to authorities.

Data from Cal Fire, the California agency responsible for fire protection, showed the Mendocino Complex, which encompasses the Ranch and River fires, has surpassed the Thomas fire from last year.