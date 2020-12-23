Biden says the darkest days of the pandemic "are yet to come" in the US

President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that the arrival of Covid-19 vaccines will not prevent tens of thousands of additional deaths in the United States, which leads the world in coronavirus fatalities with more than 321,000.

"One thing I promise you about my leadership during this crisis: I'm going to tell it to you straight. I'm going to tell you the truth. And here's the simple truth: Our darkest days in the battle against Covid are ahead of us, not behind us," he said during a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware.