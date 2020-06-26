View of Havana, Cuba, on June 25, 2020, showing the Sahara dust cloud that has blown across the Atlantic in recent days, bringing higher temperatures and dangerous air quality to the Caribbean. EFE-EPA/ Yander Zamora

View of Havana, Cuba, on June 25, 2020, showing the Sahara dust cloud that has blown across the Atlantic in recent days, bringing higher temperatures and dangerous air quality to the Caribbean. EFE-EPA/ Yander Zamora

View of Havana, Cuba, on June 25, 2020, showing the Sahara dust cloud that has blown across the Atlantic in recent days, bringing higher temperatures and dangerous air quality to the Caribbean. EFE-EPA/ Yander Zamora

Two men talk by the sea in Havana, Cuba, on June 24, 2020, as the sun sets behind the Sahara dust cloud that has crossed the Caribbean in recent days. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

A good part of the Caribbean, from Cuba to Mexico, including Puerto Rico and the Lesser Antilles, this week is suffering the effects of a huge cloud of Sahara dust, a phenomenon that, although it occurs rather regularly, this year has blown across the Atlantic with an intensity not seen in half a century in some of the Western Hemisphere's countries and causing "dangerous" impacts on air quality.

Experts say that the mass of hot, dry air loaded with possibly harmful dust that forms over the Sahara Desert, mainly in the summer, and then moves each year toward the Atlantic Ocean could cover an area the size of the United States and extend upwards to between 1,500 and 6,000 meters (4,900 to 19,700 feet) in altitude.