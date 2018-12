A wounded Houthi fighter (R) is transported by ambulance to Sana'a International Airport before being evacuated from Yemen ahead of upcoming peace talks, in Sana'a, Yemen, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A wounded Houthi fighter waits to be evacuated from Sana'a International Airport ahead of upcoming peace talks, in Sana'a, Yemen, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A wounded Houthi fighter is transported by ambulance to Sana'a International Airport, before being evacuated from Yemen ahead of upcoming peace talks, in Sana'a, Yemen, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Wounded Houthi fighters wait to be evacuated from Sana'a International Airport ahead of upcoming peace talks, in Sana'a, Yemen, Dec. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

50 wounded Yemenis from the Houthi rebel group flew to neighboring Oman for medical treatment on Monday, the rebel group confirmed, meeting one of their preconditions for peace talks.

The Saudi Arabia-led military coalition, which has been fighting the Houthis since 2015 and controls Yemen's airspace, gave its permission for the evacuation at the request of United Nations special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, who arrived in the rebel-controlled capital Sana'a earlier Monday.