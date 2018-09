Cindy McCain, wife of late Sen. John McCain, holds a tissue as she arrives to lay a wreath in honor of her husband and all American veterans of the Vietnam War at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, USA, 01 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREW HARNIK / POOL

Cindy McCain, wife of late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in honor of her husband and all American Vietnam War veterans in Washington, USA, 01 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREW HARNIK/POOL

Family members of late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., watch as his wife, Cindy McCain (R), accompanied by United States President Donald Trump's chief of staff, John Kelly (3-R), and defense secretary, Jim Mattis (2-R), lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, USA, 01 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREW HARNIK/POOL

A wreath was laid in honor of late Sen. John McCain on Saturday at the United States capital's Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

A motorcade carrying McCain's body from the US Capitol made a brief stop-over at the memorial before heading to the Washington National Cathedral, where a memorial service is being held for the war hero and two-time presidential candidate.