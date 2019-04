Two wrestlers fight it out at a training center in the eastern city of Lahore on Apr. 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/JAIME LEÓN

A wrestler tries to pin down his oppnent during a bout at a training center in the eastern city of Lahore on Apr. 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/JAIME LEÓN

Rashed Gujjar was trying to pin down his opponent in the sand pit at the training center in the eastern city of Lahore, one of the few that has survived in the Asian country of some 207 million inhabitants.

Finally, he pins down his rival to the ground and is declared the winner of the duel, as other wrestlers - or pehlwans as they are called in the region - and a few curious passersby watch them slog it out.