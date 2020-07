Supporters of asylum seekers protest outside the Mantra Hotel in Preston, a suburb of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 16 May 2020 (issued 17 May 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL DODGE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Protesters march through the central business district in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 20 July 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JEREMY PIPER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Kurdish-Iranian born journalist Behrouz Boochani looks on in Christchurch, New Zealand, 19 November 2019 (reissued 24 July 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Award-winning Kurdish-Iranian writer and journalist Behrouz Boochani, who was detained by Australia in its offshore processing centers for six years, has been granted refugee status in New Zealand, an immigration official told EFE Friday.

Boochani arrived in New Zealand from Papua New Guinea in November last year after being granted a one-month visa to attend a literary festival in his now adopted home of Christchurch. Soon after that he applied for protection. EFE-EPA