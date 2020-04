Cars leaving Wuhan drive through a toll gate after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, China, 08 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Passengers go through the security check on a first day of ending more than a two-month lockdown, at the railway station in Wuhan, China, 08 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A passenger wearing a protective face mask sits in the first official train departing from Wuhan on a first day of ending more than a two-month lockdown, at the railway station in Wuhan, China, 08 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Passengers wait to enter the railway station after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, China, 08 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Passengers go through the security and body temperatures check on a first day of ending more than a two-month lockdown, at the railway station in Wuhan, China, 08 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A passenger wearing a protective face mask stands with her luggage next to the first official train departing from Wuhan on a first day of ending more than a two-month lockdown, at the railway station in Wuhan, China, 08 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Wuhan awoke from a months-long slumber on Wednesday with thousands of people leaving the Chinese city as strict quarantine measures that have kept it sealed for almost 11 weeks were lifted at dawn.

After 76 days of enforced quarantine and amid an atmosphere of contained joy, more than a thousand vehicles chugged along the roads of Wuhan as most of the traffic controls imposed since January were lifted.