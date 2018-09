Cambodian fishermen go to work on their boat on the Mekong River in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Dec. 11, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/MAK REMISSA

The World Wide Fund for Nature on Thursday urged Southeast Asian banks to take steps to manage climate risks associated with their financial investments and to guarantee the region's food and water security.

In a new report, WWF warned that the region is particularly vulnerable to climate change and that by failing to take this into account, financial institutions could miss out on opportunities for sustainable development in the region and could suffer the consequences in their balance sheets.