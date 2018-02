Explosive Ordnance Disposal units from the Royal Navy dispose of a CT-500 500kg bomb from World War II in the water at London City Airport, London, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA/Paul Randall / BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: CROWN COPYRIGHT

London City Airport on Monday remained closed while the Royal Navy tried to remove an undetonated World War II bomb that was found nearby in the River Thames, United Kingdom authorities said.

LCA chief Robert Sinclair said all flights in and out had been canceled after the bomb was found on Sunday morning at King George V Dock and urged passengers to not travel to the airport while the Metropolitan Police and Navy worked to remove the device.