Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) watches cadets upon his arrival at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, Panama, 02 December 2018. President Xi Jinping arrived in Panama on a historic official visit to strengthen bilateral diplomatic ties between the two nations. EPA-EFE/CARLOS LEMOS

(L-R) First Lady of China Peng Liyuan; Chinese President Xi Jinping; Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela; and the First Lady of Panama Lorena Castillo stand during an official welcome ceremony at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, Panama, 02 December 2018. President Xi Jinping arrived in Panama on a historic official visit to strengthen bilateral diplomatic ties between the two nations. EPA-EFE/CARLOS LEMOS

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L); and his wife, Peng Liyuan (R), disembark from their plane upon their arrival at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, Panama, 02 December 2018. President Xi Jinping arrived in Panama on a historic official visit to strengthen bilateral diplomatic ties between the two nations. EPA-EFE/CARLOS LEMOS

The Chinese President arrived in Panama on Sunday, for a historic official visit to consolidate the bilateral diplomatic ties established in June 2017 and to sign a dozen agreements with the government of his Panamanian counterpart.

Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, arrived on an Air China plane at Tocumen International Airport, where they were received with honors by President Juan Carlos Varela and his wife and first lady, Lorena Castillo.