Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte (C) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) review honor guards during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Oct. 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte (L) prior to their bilateral meeting during the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE OLIVEAU / POOL

A placard with painting depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping and Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte during a protest near the Chinese Embassy upon the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Manila, Philippines, Nov. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

The leader of China arrived in Manila on Tuesday for the first official visit of a Chinese president to the Philippines in 13 years, a sign of the close bilateral relations since the Southeast Asian country's leader assumed power.

Xi Jinping said in a statement before he left for Manila that he would have in-depth discussions with President Rodrigo Duterte on elevating cooperation and to make a plan for progressing their bilateral relationship.