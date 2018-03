Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) stands as Premier Li Keqiang (R) claps during the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar 20, 2018. EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The president of China Tuesday gave his first speech after being elected as head of state for a second term in which he praised the greatness of the Chinese nation, and carried out an anti-corruption reform amid human rights concerns.

In a closing speech before the nearly 3,000 legislators at the annual plenary meeting of the National People's Congress, President Xi Jinping, 64, said that Chinese people have never been as close to fulfilling their dream as they are today.