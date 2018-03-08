China's President Xi Jinping gave his express support to the constitutional reform that this week will eliminate term limits on his own mandate and said it would "advance law-based governance and modernize China's system and capacity for governance," the official news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.
In a panel discussion with delegates of the National People's Congress during its annual plenary session, Xi extended his complete support to the proposed amendment of the 1982 Constitution, the first in 14 years, and will also introduce his political theories into the Constitution.