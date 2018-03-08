Chinese President Xi Jinping (L, top) with other delegates clap as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (C) bows after his speech during the opening of the first Plenary Session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening of the first Plenary Session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) arrive for the opening of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

China's President Xi Jinping gave his express support to the constitutional reform that this week will eliminate term limits on his own mandate and said it would "advance law-based governance and modernize China's system and capacity for governance," the official news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.

In a panel discussion with delegates of the National People's Congress during its annual plenary session, Xi extended his complete support to the proposed amendment of the 1982 Constitution, the first in 14 years, and will also introduce his political theories into the Constitution.