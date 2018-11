Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he departs at the Manila's international airport, Philippines, Nov 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Activists hold placards with the image of Chinese President Xi Jinping as 'Winnie the Pooh' during a protest at the Chinese Embassy in Manila, Philippines, Nov 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

China's president on Wednesday ended his first official visit to the Philippines that sought closer ties between the two countries.

Some 29 agreements were signed between China and President Rodrigo Duterte's government during Xi Jinping's two-day visit, the first by a Chinese president to the Philippines in 13 years.