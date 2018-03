Newly elected Vice Premiers (L-R) Hu Chunhua, Han Zheng, Sun Chunlan and Liu He take an oath to the constitution at the 7th plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

The president of China appointed Monday his economic adviser Liu He as vice premier, in charge of China's economic policies and financial issues, continuing a trend of placing his allies in key government positions.

Beijing-born Liu, 66, was a favorite to occupy one of the top positions in the Chinese government, which was confirmed on Monday at the plenary meeting of China's national legislature where changes to the State Council, China's cabinet, were approved.