Argentine President Mauricio Macri (R) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) during a press conference at the Quinta de Olivos official residence in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 02 December 2018. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentine President Mauricio Macri (2-R) and his wife Juliana Awada (R) welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping (2-L) and Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan (L) at the Quinta de Olivos official residence in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 02 December 2018. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

China and Argentina on Sunday signed 30 economic, trade and export agreements after a meeting between their presidents - Xi Jinping and Mauricio Macri, respectively - with the Chinese leader calling for "opening a new era" in bilateral relations.

After the meeting at Macri's official residence at Olivos on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Xi said that China and Argentina are "relevant" states that must "foster multilateralism and free trade" given the current "intricate world panorama."