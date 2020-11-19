A handout photo made available by Malaysia's Department of Information shows Chinese President Xi Jinping delivering a speech on screen at a command center during APEC CEO Dialogues 2020, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 19 November 2020. EPA-EFE/NAZRI RAPAAI / HANDOUT NAZRI RAPAAI / MALAYSIAN INFORMATION MINISTRY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A screengrab from APEC CEO Dialogues 2020 virtual meeting shows Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking during the opening of APEC CEO Dialogues 2020 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 19 November 2020.

The president of China on Thursday made a fiery defense of economic openness and multilaterialism amid protectionism of other countries to ensure economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Protectionism and unilateralism are mounting. Yet China has not stalled in its pursuit of opening up. As a matter of fact, we have taken many policy steps to open the country still wider," Xi Jinping said during his keynote address at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, hosted this year by Malaysia but held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic. EFE-EPA