Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks via video calll from China, during a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum, 25 January 2021. EFE/EPA/PASCAL BITZ / WEF HANDOUT

China’s president Xi Jinping opened the virtual Davos Forum on Monday with a message against confrontation in all forms and encouraging global unity to move past the pandemic.

Xi’s address to the World Economic Forum, this year held via video conference rather than at the traditional Davos summit in Switzerland, was largely centered on the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global economy. EFE-EPA