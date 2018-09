South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (R), walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) after reviewing an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 02 September 2018. African leaders arrive in China for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation which will be held from 03 to 04 September in Beijing. EPA-EFE/ANDY WONG / POOL

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (L) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) attend their bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 02 September 2018. Guterres is in China for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation which will be held from 03 to 04 September in Beijing. EPA-EFE/ANDY WONG / POOL

The President of China and the United Nations Secretary General held a meeting in Beijing in which both agreed on the need to promote multilateralism and expressed their opposition against current protectionist trends, Xinhua news agency reported Monday.

The meeting was held on Sunday, on the eve of a China-Africa summit which is also attended by Antonio Guterres, during which President Xi Jinping called the UN "the flag of multilateralism" that "the world needs more than ever".