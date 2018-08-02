Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang speaks to reporters during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jul 14, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China's Transport Minister, Li Xiaopeng, will travel to Colombia as special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping, for the inauguration ceremony of the new president, Ivan Duque, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Thursday.

The visit "showcases our value for relations. We are willing to work with the new administration to carry on our relations and bring fruitful results to both our peoples and countries," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Geng Shuang, while making the announcement.