Wang Qishan (R) walks behind China's president Xi Jinping during the opening session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

Chinese President Xi Jinping claps during the closing of the First Session of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the closing of the First Session of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

China's legislative body, the National People's Congress, on Saturday unanimously approved extending the incumbent president's term to a second mandate after a plenary session vote at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The vote means Xi Jinping will remain in power as the country's president until 2023, having taken office in 2013.