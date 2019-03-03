A Chinese journalist in ethnic minority costume makes her report in Tiananmen Square before the opening of the Second Session of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, Mar. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) clap during the opening of the Second Session of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, Mar. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Security guard stand guard after the opening of the Second Session of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, Mar. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

President Xi Jinping, battling a persistent downturn in China's economy, is trying to gird his rule by demanding absolute loyalty from the Communist Party and attacking officials who stifle his policies, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Sunday.

In recent weeks, Xi has put members of the ruling party on notice. He summoned senior officials from across China to warn them about "major risks" to the world's No. 2 economy, reminding them to shoulder responsibility for solving problems.