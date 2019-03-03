President Xi Jinping, battling a persistent downturn in China's economy, is trying to gird his rule by demanding absolute loyalty from the Communist Party and attacking officials who stifle his policies, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Sunday.
In recent weeks, Xi has put members of the ruling party on notice. He summoned senior officials from across China to warn them about "major risks" to the world's No. 2 economy, reminding them to shoulder responsibility for solving problems.