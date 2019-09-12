Members of an honor guard march during a welcome ceremony for Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 11 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Kazakh President Kassym Jomart Tokayev at the end of the signing ceremony during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People, Beijing, China, 11 September 2019. EFE/EPA/Andrea Verdelli / POOL

China's security soldiers check the area after a welcome ceremony for Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 11 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Members of an honor guard wait prior to a welcome ceremony for Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 11 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

China's President Xi Jinping (2-L) and Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (L) talk as they attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 11 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

China's President Xi Jinping (R) looks at Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (L) during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 11 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese President Xi Jinping and visiting Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday affirmed their commitment to multilateralism, agreed to strengthen their strategic partnership and to step up cooperation between the neighboring nations in all areas.

"Our relations must rise to a new level. I am ready to work with you to announce that our two countries will work together in a spirit of mutual assistance and cooperation to develop our eternal strategic partnership," Xi said during talks with Tokayev.EFE-EPA