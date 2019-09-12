Chinese President Xi Jinping and visiting Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday affirmed their commitment to multilateralism, agreed to strengthen their strategic partnership and to step up cooperation between the neighboring nations in all areas.
"Our relations must rise to a new level. I am ready to work with you to announce that our two countries will work together in a spirit of mutual assistance and cooperation to develop our eternal strategic partnership," Xi said during talks with Tokayev.EFE-EPA