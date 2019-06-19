A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) and US President Donald J. Trump (L) meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) walking with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during their meeting in Dalian, China, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during his visit in Beijing, China, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

China’s president is set to travel to Pyongyang on Thursday to coordinate positions with the leader of North Korea on the complex process of Korean Peninsula denuclearization, which has reached a stalemate following an abrupt end to the second North Korea-United States summit in Hanoi in February.

Experts consulted by EFE said that the aim of Xi Jinping’s first official visit to the country is to reinforce Chinese influence on the Korean Peninsula and coordinate with Kim Jong-un against the US' inflexibility in negotiations.