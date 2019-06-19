China’s president is set to travel to Pyongyang on Thursday to coordinate positions with the leader of North Korea on the complex process of Korean Peninsula denuclearization, which has reached a stalemate following an abrupt end to the second North Korea-United States summit in Hanoi in February.
Experts consulted by EFE said that the aim of Xi Jinping’s first official visit to the country is to reinforce Chinese influence on the Korean Peninsula and coordinate with Kim Jong-un against the US' inflexibility in negotiations.