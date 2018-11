Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Argentina's President Mauricio Macri attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DAMIR SAGOLJ / POOL

The Chinese president and his Argentine counterpart are set to sign an action plan for the next five years, including economic, trade and infrastructure agreements to boost bilateral cooperation, Beijing said on Friday.

Xi Jinping will visit Argentina for the G20 summit, to be held during Nov. 30 to Dec.1, where he will meet with Mauricio Macri to advance bilateral ties and discuss other international and regional matters.