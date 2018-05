An undated photo released Mar. 28, 2018 by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during a visit to China. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA

The President of China and North Korea's leader were holding a two-day meeting in the Chinese city of Dalian to discuss the recent diplomatic progress made on the Korean Peninsula, Chinese state media said on Tuesday.