Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pauses during his bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, Apr 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SIMON DAWSON / POOL

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with Klaus Schwab (not pictured), Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, speak during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Apr 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NAOHIKO HATTA / POOL

The Chinese president and the Indian prime minister are set to hold an informal meeting this week in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, the Xinhua news agency reported Monday.

The announcement came after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj met in Beijing on Sunday.