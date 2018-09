Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) attends a high-level dialogue between Chinese and African leaders, business and industry representatives during the opening ceremony of the 6th China-Africa Entrepreneur Conference at the Beijing National Convention Center in Beijing, China, Sep 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/LINTAO ZHANG / POOL

China's President on Monday announced funding worth $60 billion for Africa, which will be assigned through government aid and investment by financial institutions and companies in different areas of cooperation.

President Xi Jinping announced the aid package during his opening speech at the summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing, speaking before a number of heads of state from Africa and the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.