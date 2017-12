An AG600 amphibious aircraft takes off for its first test flight in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, Dec. 24, 2017. EFE/FILE/EPA/KALYSILVACHINA OUT

The president of China on Sunday pledged to continue domestic economic reforms and maintain the country's international prominence in 2018.

In his annual end-of-year televised message, Xi Jinping spoke about a prosperous China, both economically and technologically, a country that is a good global citizen and one that seeks to solve problems affecting people.