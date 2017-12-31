The presidents of China and Russia Sunday expressed willingness to boost coordination on strategic issues of foreign policy and economic cooperation.
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin exchanged New Year messages.
Russian President Vladimir Putin toasts with attendees after a ceremony to bestow state awards on military personnel who fought in Syria, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / POOL
China's President Xi Jinping waits during a signing meeting with Maldives President Abdulla Yameen at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Dec. 7, 2017 EPA-EFE FILE/FRED DUFOUR / POOL POOL
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping wave as they pose for a group photo before the 'Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries' on the sidelines of the 2017 BRICS Summit in Xiamen, Fujian province, China, Sep. 5, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/TYRONE SIU / POOL
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to bestow state awards on military personnel who fought in Syria, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. EPA/-EFE FILE/KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / POOL
