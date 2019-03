Chinese President Xi Jinping presses a button to vote during the closing of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The Chinese president is set to visit Italy, Monaco and France to consolidate ties between China and Europe and strengthen trade partnerships and international affairs, Chinese authorities said on Wednesday.

Invited by Italian President Sergio Mattarella, French President Emmanuel Macron and Prince Albert II of Monaco, Xi Jinping will visit the three countries between Mar. 21 and Mar. 26.