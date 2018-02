Chinese people stand next to souvenir plates with portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping and former Chinese leader Mao Zedong at a souvenir shop in Beijing, China, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Chinese president's push to extend his term gained traction Wednesday after the Chinese army backed a proposal to amend the constitution to drop the two-term limit for the president and the vice president of the country.

The Constitutional reform, proposed by the Central Committee of China's Communist Party on Sunday and to be voted and approved by lawmakers in March, comes at the right time, according to an editorial in the official military mouthpiece PLA Daily on Tuesday.