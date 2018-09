Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the High-level Dialogue between Chinese and African Leaders and Business and Industry Representatives, and the Opening Ceremony of the 6th China-Africa Entrepreneur Conference at the Beijing National Convention Center in Beijing, China, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/LINTAO ZHANG/POOL

China's president on Monday said the country's investments in Africa do not have any political strings attached, nor does Beijing interfere in internal matters of those countries or impose demands.

Xi Jinping defended what he called the "mutually beneficial" relationship with the continent during a meeting held before the inauguration of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit in Beijing alongside leaders and business representatives from China and Africa.