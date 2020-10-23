A woman stands in front of cardboard figures of Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, displayed in downtown of Moscow, Russia, 19 February 2020. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A mural by the street artist EME Freethinker of US President Donald Trump and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping kissing as they wear surgical masks at Mauer park in Berlin, Germany, 29 April 2020 (reissued 11 May 2020). EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that "blackmail, blockades and pressure lead nowhere" and that "China will never cower from threats or be subdued," in a veiled warning to the United States and its current policy of attacking the country on various fronts.

"China will never allow any force to violate or sever its sacred territory," Xi said in a speech at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to mark the 70th anniversary of the arrival in North Korea of ??Chinese volunteers who fought in the War of Korea (1950-1953) to "resist American aggression." EFE-EPA