Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that "blackmail, blockades and pressure lead nowhere" and that "China will never cower from threats or be subdued," in a veiled warning to the United States and its current policy of attacking the country on various fronts.
"China will never allow any force to violate or sever its sacred territory," Xi said in a speech at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to mark the 70th anniversary of the arrival in North Korea of ??Chinese volunteers who fought in the War of Korea (1950-1953) to "resist American aggression." EFE-EPA