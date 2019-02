China's President Xi Jinping at APEC Haus during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

China remains determined to maintain strategic ties with Iran regardless of regional tensions in the Middle East, its president has said, ahead of Saudi Arabia crown prince's two-day China trip that began Thursday.

In a statement, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Thursday said that President Xi Jinping met the speaker of Iran's parliament, Ali Larijani, and told him that his desire to develop close ties with the Islamic republic remained unchanged.