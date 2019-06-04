The Chinese president Xi Jinping is set to start a three-day visit on Wednesday to Russia to take part in the 23rd St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and possibly sign a strategic agreement with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin amid rising trade and security tensions with the United States.
Xi and Putin will "upgrade and elevate the ties" at a time when "the international situation is witnessing unprecedented changes in a century, and the basic norms governing international relations have been seriously impacted by rising unilateralism," Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Hanhui said recently, according to state-run agency Xinhua.