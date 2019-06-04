Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) pose for a picture prior to a welcoming banquet for the Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Apr. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/VALERIY SHARIFULIN / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the welcoming ceremony before the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, Apr. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/VALERIY SHARIFULIN / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

The Chinese president Xi Jinping is set to start a three-day visit on Wednesday to Russia to take part in the 23rd St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and possibly sign a strategic agreement with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin amid rising trade and security tensions with the United States.

Xi and Putin will "upgrade and elevate the ties" at a time when "the international situation is witnessing unprecedented changes in a century, and the basic norms governing international relations have been seriously impacted by rising unilateralism," Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Hanhui said recently, according to state-run agency Xinhua.