US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (C) speaks during a meeting with China's Defense Minister Wei Fenghe (not pictured) at the Bayi Building in Beijing, China, June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN

China's Defense Minister Wei Fenghe (L) and US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (R) review an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the Bayi Building in Beijing, China, June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN

A US national flag flies near the national emblem of China outside of the Bayi Building before a welcome ceremony for US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in Beijing, China, June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN

The president of China stressed the importance of bilateral relations with the United States in a meeting with the US defense secretary on Wednesday.

Xi Jinping met James Mattis at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing amid growing fears of a trade war between Washington and Beijing and an increase in military tension.