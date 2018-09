Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) during their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Jul 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/VLADIMIR ASTAPKOVICH / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

China's president will attend the 4th. Eastern Economic Forum on Sep. 11 and 12 in the Russian city of Vladivostok at the invitation of the Russian president, China´s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Friday.

This is the first time that the Chinese Head of State attends the forum and it is also the most important high-level meeting between China and Russia in the second half of this year, Assistant Foreign Minister Zhang Hanhui said at a press conference.