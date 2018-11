China's President Xi Jinping leaves APEC Haus during the 2018 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

China's president will seek during his forthcoming visit to Spain to improve bilateral cooperation in meetings with the king and prime minister, the Chinese government said on Friday.

Xi Jinping will also use the opportunity to strengthen the alliance in international affairs with the European Union (EU).