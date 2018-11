The president of China is expected to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Panama during a trip to the Central American nation next week, his first since the two countries established diplomatic relations last year, the foreign ministry said Friday.

Xi Jinping is due to travel to Panama on Dec. 2 and 3 to meet his counterpart Juan Carlos Varela to solidify relations which began in Jun. 2017, when Panama ended its diplomatic relationship with Taiwan in favor of closer ties with Beijing.